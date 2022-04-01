R.I.S.K. Company has announced an internship program for students in the field of Information Security

Established in 1993, R.I.S.K Scientific Production Company CJSC is one of the leading Technology companies in the region providing solutions in IT Consultancy, Digital Transformation, System Integration, Cyber Security, IT Outsourcing, Application development, Geographical Information Systems and other.

R.I.S.K. offers a broad range of complex and innovative solutions for the Government and Defense, Oil and Gas, Banking and Finance, Telecom and Transport sectors.

R.I.S.K. focuses on implementation of large-scale projects of public importance in building ICT infrastructure, Information Security and Systems and Digital Platforms.

Avaya, Dell Technologies, Cisco, IBM, Leica Geosystems, Palo Alto Networks, SAS, Vertiv and other ICT industry leaders are the Company’s partners.

R.I.S.K. Company’s quality management system is certified according to the international quality standard ISO 9001:2015. R.I.S.K. Company has an active sales operation in more than 25 countries all over the world with the registered offices in Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Tajikistan.

Announcement:

R.I.S.K Company announces a summer internship program for students in the field of Information Security. Applications will be received from 01.04.2022 to 30.04.2022 (Applications received after will not be evaluated).

About Internship Program:

Interns will grow their skills and enhance their career potential as they are integrated into teams working closely with professionals on mission-focused projects, while learning in a fast-paced, technology-evolving environment. As an intern you can look forward to a robust offering of activities and events such as exposure to cybersecurity activities outside your immediate assignments, meet intern alumni who are now employees.

Strong commitment and availability for the entire program period are pre-requisites for the internship. Further details will be shared with applicants via email later.

Requirements:

Ethical standards and ability to observe confidentiality and acceptable use when dealing with sensitive subject matters.

Basic knowledge in computer operating systems, including Microsoft Windows, Apple macOS, or varying Linux/Unix distributions.

Basic knowledge in:

computer networking protocols

cyberattack and defensive methodologies

scripting and/or programming languages

internal and external penetration testing

system architecture and common application delivery platforms

Data security and privacy best practices and regulations that may apply to the higher education environment.

Analytical skills and problem-solving skills.

Interpersonal skills, including the ability to communicate technical concepts to non-technical audiences.

Ability to work independently with technical and non-technical individuals.

Ability to acquire new skills and knowledge.

Strong interest in the field of technology and cybersecurity and the will to learn.

Age interval for applicants is 19-23 years.

Join our team, and grow your career with R.I.S.K. Company:

So, what are you waiting for? If your degree is (or will be) in cybersecurity, computer science, information assurance, information technology management and other related degrees, please send your application to [email protected] with the subject of “Information Security Intern”.