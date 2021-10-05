Established in 1993, R.I.S.K. Scientific Production Company CJSC is one of the leading Technology companies in the region providing solutions in IT Consultancy, Digital Transformation, System Integration, Cyber security, IT Outsourcing, Application development, Geographical Information Systems and other.

R.I.S.K. offers a broad range of complex and innovative solutions for the Government and Defense, Oil and Gas, Banking and Finance, Telecom and Transport sectors.

R.I.S.K. focuses on implementation of large-scale projects of public importance in building ICT infrastructure, Information Security Systems and Digital Platforms.

Avaya, Dell Technologies, Cisco, IBM, Leica Geosystems, Palo Alto Networks, SAS, Vertiv and other ICT industry leaders are the Company’s partners.

R.I.S.K. Company’s quality management system is certified according to the international quality standard ISO 9001:2015. R.I.S.K. Company has an active sales operation in more than 25 countries all over the world with registered offices in Azerbaijan, Georgia and Tajikistan.

R.I.S.K. Company announces internship program in the field of Software Development.

The goal is to identify talents with the passion and eager to learn. A professional team will assist and support interns to develop their knowledge and get ready to join international projects.

Requirements/ Behavioral skills:

Problem-solving skills;

A team player mentality;

Passion for technology;

Drive to learn and grow;

Age interval for appliers 10-22 years.

How to apply

Please send your application to internship@risk.az with subject Software Development Internship.

The appointment will be from 06 October 2021 until 20 October 2021.