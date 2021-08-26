R.I.S.K. Company — Information Security Internship Program Result

We are eager to share with the results of internship program in the field of information security. We had received about 200 applications for the vacancy of an information security intern. Despite that the selection process of practitioners in two stages, the large number of applicants and enthusiasm forced us to increase the selection process for one more stage.

Briefly speaking about the selection process, a task was given to check the applicants’ interest in the internship program and their technical knowledge.

During the selection process, 35 undergraduate and several graduate students who were able to reach the third stage were interviewed one-on-one by the technicians. In the interview process, applicants were examined not only about their technical knowledge, but also about their passion, approach to the issue, ability to automate processes, resilience to stress, and so on.

As a result, 6 people (from French-Azerbaijani University, Baku Higher Oil School, Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University) got a chance to join the internship, although it was difficult to choose, and in August they started to have an internship in the field of information security at R.I.S.K. Company. We hope that in a short period of time, the selected students will be sufficiently specialized in their fields and will contribute to Infosec community of our country.