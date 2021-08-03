Established in 1993, R.I.S.K. Scientific Production Company CJSC is one of the leading Technology companies in the region providing solutions in IT Consultancy, Digital Transformation, System Integration, Cyber security, IT Outsourcing, Application development, Geographical Information Systems and other.

R.I.S.K. offers a broad range of complex and innovative solutions for the Government and Defense, Oil and Gas, Banking and Finance, Telecom and Transport sectors.

R.I.S.K. focuses on implementation of large-scale projects of public importance in building ICT infrastructure, Information Security Systems and Digital Platforms.

Avaya, Dell Technologies, Cisco, IBM, Leica Geosystems, Palo Alto Networks, SAS, Vertiv and other ICT industry leaders are the Company’s partners.

R.I.S.K. Company’s quality management system is certified according to the international quality standard ISO 9001:2015. R.I.S.K. Company has an active sales operation in more than 25 countries all over the world with registered offices in Azerbaijan, Georgia and Tajikistan.

R.I.S.K. Company announces an internship program for students in the field of Network Engineering . The appointment will be arranged for the period 04-18.08.2021.

Internship Summary:

Strong commitment and availability for the entire internship period are pre-requisites for the internship.

Requirements/ Qualification:

Understanding of OSI model layers and interconnections between them

Understanding of the L2 switching principles

Understanding of the network subnetting

Basic understanding of the L3 routing principles

Understanding of ARP, ICMP, IPv4, TCP, UDP, DHCP, and DNS protocols

Basic understanding of STP protocols and their logic

Understanding of 802.1Q VLAN tagging

Understanding link aggregation

Written and verbal communication skills.

Analytical skills and problem-solving skills.

Interpersonal skills, including the ability to communicate technical concepts to non-technical audiences.

Ability to work independently with technical and non-technical individuals.

Ability to acquire new skills and knowledge.

Age interval for appliers 16-22 years.

How to apply:

Please send your application to internship@risk.az with the subject Network Engineering Internship Program.