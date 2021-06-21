R.I.S.K. Company has announced an internship program for students in the field of Information Security

Established in 1993, R.I.S.K. Scientific Production Company CJSC is one of the leading Technology companies in the region providing solutions in IT Consultancy, Digital Transformation, System Integration, Cyber security, IT Outsourcing, Application development, Geographical Information Systems and other.

R.I.S.K. offers a broad range of complex and innovative solutions for the Government and Defense, Oil and Gas, Banking and Finance, Telecom and Transport sectors.

R.I.S.K. focuses on implementation of large-scale projects of public importance in building ICT infrastructure, Information Security Systems and Digital Platforms.

Avaya, Dell Technologies, Cisco, IBM, Leica Geosystems, Palo Alto Networks, SAS, Vertiv and other ICT industry leaders are the Company’s partners.

R.I.S.K. Company’s quality management system is certified according to the international quality standard ISO 9001:2015. R.I.S.K. Company has an active sales operation in more than 25 countries all over the world with registered offices in Azerbaijan, Georgia and Tajikistan.

R.I.S.K Company has announced an internship program for students in the field of İnformation Security. The appointment will be from 21 June 2021 till 05 July 2021.

Job Summary:

Strong commitment and availability for the entire internship period are pre-requisites for the internship.

Requirements/ Job Qualification:

Ethical standards and ability to observe confidentiality and acceptable use when dealing with sensitive subject matters.

Basic knowledge computer operating systems, including Microsoft Windows, Apple macOS, or varying Linux/Unix distributions.

Basic knowledge of: computer networking protocols cyberattack and defensive methodologies scripting and/or programming languages internal and external penetration testing system architecture and common application delivery platforms data security and privacy best practices and regulations that may apply to the higher education environment

Written and verbal communication skills.

Analytical skills and problem-solving skills.

Interpersonal skills, including the ability to communicate technical concepts to non-technical audiences.

Ability to work independently with technical and non-technical individuals.

Ability to acquire new skills and knowledge.

Strong interest in the field of technology and cybersecurity and the will to learn.

Age interval for appliers 16-22 years.

How to apply:

Please send your application to [email protected] with subject Information Security Internship.